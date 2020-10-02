Kris Jenner Calls Former Security Guard's Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit 'Absurd'

A former security guard for Kris Jenner has filed a lawsuit against her and her daughter Kourtney Kardashian in which he claims he was the victim of sexual misconduct perpetrated by Jenner.
The security guard, Marc McWilliams, alleged that he was wrongfully terminated and accused both Jenner and Kardashian of sexual misconduct, retaliation and non-cooperation, according to documents obtained by E! News. McWilliams said that his work hours were cut and he was denied meal breaks; when he complained to the company who contracted him, he was fired.
As for the sexual misconduct allegations, McWilliams claims that Jenner made comments to him that were of a “sexual nature,” referencing his physicality and inquiring about his “sexual activities.”
“Between May, 2017 and September 12, 2018 defendant Jenner began repeatedly and frequently causing her body to come into intimate physical contact with the body of [McWilliams] and making overt comments of sexual nature to [McWilliams] on a repeated basis,” reads the filing.
In response to the suit, Jenner and Kardashian’s legal representative Marty Singer issued a statement to People.
“Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams. His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him,” the statement reads. “The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job. Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later.”
The statement also notes that while Kardashian is named in the suit, “she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so.”
“When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution,” it concluded.
McWilliams’ attorney Sean Novak addressed Jenner and Kardashian’s response, telling E! News that “the allegations in the Complaint as filed are based on accurate facts and evidence.”
“Our firm does not file ‘frivolous’ lawsuits. Our reputation speaks for itself, and any accusation from anyone that we would ever file a lawsuit without performing due diligence is outright false and defamatory. We look forward to litigating this in Court,” he said.