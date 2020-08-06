This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Son Reign's New Haircut: 'I Am Not OK'

The reality TV star shared a snapshot of her five-year-old son rocking much shorter hair than usual.

Reign Disick has shed his long locks and mom Kourtney Kardashian is not handling it well.

Kardashian shared a snapshot of her five-year-old son on Instagram on Tuesday, showing him rocking a buzz cut — when he used to have long, flowing hair.

The mum of three kept the caption simple, telling fans: “I am not ok.”

However, it seems a lot of Kardashian’s friends and Reign’s fans are more than OK, and they expressed a whole lot of support for the new style in the comments.

Kardashian’s sister, Kim, remarked that Reign looks “soooo handsome” while Hailey Bieber called him “the cutest.”

In response to a user who asked if she saved Reign’s hair, Kardashian said, “It will be with me forever.”

The Poosh founder proved that in her Instagram story, where she posted a snapshot of a severed braid:

The 41-year-old had been the subject of much ire related to her son’s previously long hair; social media critics had long commented that Kardashian needed to cut it.

When Kardashian posted a snapshot of Reign after “a weekend away,” one Instagram user wrote, “she really need to cut his hair.” Kardashian fired back: “She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He is a happy boy.”

