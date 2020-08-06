Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Son Reign's New Haircut: 'I Am Not OK'

Reign Disick has shed his long locks and mom Kourtney Kardashian is not handling it well.

Kardashian shared a snapshot of her five-year-old son on Instagram on Tuesday, showing him rocking a buzz cut — when he used to have long, flowing hair.

The mum of three kept the caption simple, telling fans: “I am not ok.”

However, it seems a lot of Kardashian’s friends and Reign’s fans are more than OK, and they expressed a whole lot of support for the new style in the comments.

Kardashian’s sister, Kim, remarked that Reign looks “soooo handsome” while Hailey Bieber called him “the cutest.”

Instagram

In response to a user who asked if she saved Reign’s hair, Kardashian said, “It will be with me forever.”

Instagram

The Poosh founder proved that in her Instagram story, where she posted a snapshot of a severed braid:

Instagram

The 41-year-old had been the subject of much ire related to her son’s previously long hair; social media critics had long commented that Kardashian needed to cut it.