No clapbacks here ― just kindness.

Kourtney Kardashian, queen of coming for people who call her out on Instagram, posted a photo Monday from her latest road trip adventure and ended up chatting with a concerned follower.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star shared a picture of herself in a metallic silver suit, striking a pose on a boat with the caption “lake ya.”

But one commenter took issue with the Poosh founder, asking her “Why can’t you donate more money or your time to help people of the world?”

“Always wanting to help more, do you have suggestions?” Kardashian wrote. “Let’s encourage each other, ways others can help too.”

She added, “As humans sharing this planet, I find it our duty to help each other.”

A surprisingly nice exchange, as far as the internet goes.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, Kourtney being Kourtney, she also took time to respond to a fan who joked about out her ”🐪toe.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

While the reality star is busy sharing snaps from her road trip, Kardashian also makes a few brief appearances in the new ‘KUWTK’ trailer that dropped Monday.

The trailer shows Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson (who have sparked reconciliation reports) talking about their relationship, while sister Kim Kardashian-West worries about Khloe Kardashian being so sick amid the coronavirus pandemic and getting out of Paris before it goes on lockdown.

The clip also shows Scott Disick seemingly discussing someone leaking his rehab trip to the press earlier this year, saying “there couldn’t have been a bigger betrayal.”

It’s unclear how much screen time Kourtney Kardashian will have on the second half of Season 18, as she’s made it clear that she’s scaling back her commitments to the show and its “toxic environment.”

“I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years,” she said in an interview with Vogue Arabia in July. “I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”

“Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard,” she said. “People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”