Confederate Flag-Waving Trump Supporter Praises KKK, Vows To Teach Hate

A woman decked out in one of President Donald Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” caps waved a Confederate flag at a Black Lives Matter protest in Branson, Missouri, on Sunday while she praised the Ku Klux Klan and vowed to teach hate to her grandchildren.

“I’m teaching them to fuckin’ hate all of you people,” the woman, identified by the Springfield News-Leader as Kathy Bennett, said Sunday evening. “I will teach my grandkids to hate you all.”

She spoke from the bed of a pickup, then climbed up into it to wave the flag, raise a fist and call out, “KKK belief!”

Actor and musician Ice T was among the many to share footage of the woman:

Racist of the Day... https://t.co/0FOhifur8L — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 22, 2020

Branson Mayor Edd Akers said on Facebook that the city “does not condone any type of hate speech.”

The protesters were demonstrating outside a store called Dixie Outfitters that sells Confederate-themed merchandise.

The Kansas City Star said the store is owned by Anna and Nathan Robb. Nathan Robb, the newspaper said, is the son of KKK leader Thomas Robb.

The News-Leader said in 2015 that Nathan Robb had once tried to adopt a highway in the name of the KKK. Anna Robb told the newspaper at the time that she herself had attended Klan events “years ago” but that it’s “not even something that comes up anymore.”