Kirk Douglas Tributes Pour In After Legendary Actor Dies At 103

Social media was inundated with homages to Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas on Wednesday after his family confirmed that the actor had died at 103 years old.

In a statement to People, actor Michael Douglas announced his father’s death “with tremendous sadness.”

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to,” he wrote.

The elder Douglas featured in 80 movies over a career that endured for more than half a century. He is known for roles in classic films such as “Spartacus,” “Paths of Glory” and “The Bad And The Beautiful,” and claimed three Academy Award nominations and an honorary Oscar.

Michael Ferguson/MediaPunch/IPx Kirk Douglas, pictured here in 1992, died Feb. 5, 2020, at the age of 103.

Following the news of his death, tributes flowed in from Hollywood and around the world as people remembered Douglas not only for his legendary tough-guy roles, but his real-life bravery and heroism.

Douglas survived a 1986 heart attack, a 1991 helicopter crash that killed two people, and a near-fatal stroke in 1996, and continued to work and win accolades well into his nineties. He also notably broke rank from the Hollywood norm in hiring “Spartacus” screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, then on the infamous “Hollywood blacklist” — a breakout moment for the industry’s ending of that list.

Here are just some of the first statements from those who were inspired by Douglas’ work.

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas made a lot of great movies. He had a very fulfilling 103 years. He has a lot of fans who will always remember his great performances as an actor. My heart and prayers go out to his family. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) February 5, 2020

Screen icon and Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, has died at 103. The actor and producer had 75 films to his name, including the seminal Spartacus, and numerous awards. We remember him today for his priceless contribution to film and the film industry. pic.twitter.com/uCIDB2G4Wv — Paramount Network (@paramountnet) February 5, 2020

Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father to actor Michael Douglas, has died. He was 103. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/oZOSOWxHMk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 5, 2020

In front of, or behind the camera, the significance and magnificence of Kirk Douglas cannot be overstated. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) February 6, 2020

The REAL SPARTACUS HAS PASSED - we mourn the loss of the “RAGPICKERS SON “ the GREAT KIRK DOUGLAS - What a LIFE 103 we mourn and celebrate his loss - Condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/vxxEZOZ4Tn — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) February 6, 2020

Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103.



Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Safe travels, stud! https://t.co/FtQDuDLcT6 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 6, 2020

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

Heartbroken. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and human. He got better with every passing day. So honored to have known him. My love to his family. We could use a true Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 6, 2020

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020