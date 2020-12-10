This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Single Bonkers Sentence That Sums Up 2020

It involves "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic, Kim Kardashian and President Donald Trump.

2020 has been quite the wild ride.

And Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday said he found the sentence of news that best sums up the last 12 months: “Joe Exotic asks Kim Kardashian to help him get a pardon from Donald Trump.”

Kimmel’s crack came after it emerged this week that the ‘Tiger King’ star, who is currently serving 22 years for a murder-for-hire plot against Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, wrote a letter to Kardashian asking for her help in securing a pardon from the outgoing president.

In 2018, Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson after Kardashian highlighted her case. The president has also reportedly touted the idea of issuing a slew of pardons on his way out of the White House (while also refusing to accept the election result, of course).

Kardashian channeled Baskin and Exotic for Halloween:

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel speculated about what Trump would have done had he been told aliens exist ― and pitted Trump against Vice President Mike Pence in a bizarre “Space Force” competition.

Check out the full video here:

