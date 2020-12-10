2020 has been quite the wild ride.

And Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday said he found the sentence of news that best sums up the last 12 months: “Joe Exotic asks Kim Kardashian to help him get a pardon from Donald Trump.”

Kimmel’s crack came after it emerged this week that the ‘Tiger King’ star, who is currently serving 22 years for a murder-for-hire plot against Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin, wrote a letter to Kardashian asking for her help in securing a pardon from the outgoing president.

In 2018, Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson after Kardashian highlighted her case. The president has also reportedly touted the idea of issuing a slew of pardons on his way out of the White House (while also refusing to accept the election result, of course).

Kardashian channeled Baskin and Exotic for Halloween:

Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers 🐅 #Halloween2020 pic.twitter.com/eYl2fZsyN3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2020

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel speculated about what Trump would have done had he been told aliens exist ― and pitted Trump against Vice President Mike Pence in a bizarre “Space Force” competition.