Kimberly Guilfoyle's 'Kool-Aid Sermon' At RNC Sets Twitter Alight

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, blasted Democrats and endorsed President Donald Trump in a Republican National Convention speech Monday night that set Twitter alight.

Slamming what she called the “radical” agenda of Democrats in a forceful address that was, at times, shouted, Guilfoyle condemned former Vice President Joe Biden, his running mate Senator Kamala Harris and others on their side of the aisle as “socialists” who “want to destroy this country and everything that we have fought for and hold dear.”

“They want to steal your liberty, your freedom, they want to control what you see and think and believe so that they can control how you live,” she said.

Guilfoyle, formerly a Fox News host, also invoked her own family history, reflecting on her mother’s life as a teacher in Puerto Rico and her father, “also an immigrant,” who was born in Ireland. (Puerto Ricans are US citizens.)

She lauded Trump as the “law and order president” who created what she called the “greatest economy the world has ever known.” She concluded her speech with an impassioned cry: “Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty for the American dream: The best. Is yet. To come.”

Critics had a lot to say about the speech’s propaganda-like content and its all-caps delivery:

Kimberly Guilfoyle is ***!!!!!!!!!SCREAMING!!!!!!!!!*** pic.twitter.com/0gzoSPySQG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2020

I rarely laugh out loud. I laughed out loud 3 times during this Kimberly Guilfoyle Kool-Aid sermon. #RNCConvention — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) August 25, 2020

Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling? — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a first generation American??? Her people are from Aguadilla, PR. So is my grandfather. Puerto Ricans are American - last I checked. I’m horrified. And embarrassed as a fellow Latina. Shameful. #GOPConvention2020 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) August 25, 2020

"Proud Latina" Kimberly Guilfoyle should know that Puerto Ricans like her mother Mercedes have been U.S. citizens since 1917. Therefore, she was not an "immigrant." — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) August 25, 2020

I typically take a beta-blocker before a big speech. Apparently Kimberly Guilfoyle mainlines Mountain Dew. #RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/Wf3PFWpa3l — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle making sure no white suburban women votes for Trump. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 25, 2020

I'm not watching the RNC tonight, but I get the impression that Kimberly Guilfoyle is yelling at America tonight. pic.twitter.com/FokYoEVK7f — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 25, 2020

Whatever Don Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle took together backstage, it was too much. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 25, 2020

It’s like a satire of a dictatorship



pic.twitter.com/T8hGLbGZKi — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 25, 2020