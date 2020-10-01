Messages of love and support came pouring in after Chrissy Teigen and John Legend announced that Teigen experienced pregnancy loss in a heartbreaking post late Wednesday.

The cookbook author, who’d been documenting her pregnancy journey for fans while on bed rest for the past few weeks, was hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday for excessive bleeding.

Teigen wrote in her post that the medical staff “were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions.”

The couple, who are parents to daughter Luna and son Miles, said that they had been calling their unborn child Jack.

“Driving home from the hospital with no baby,” she later tweeted. “How can this be real.”

The devastating social media announcement elicited many responses from the couple’s friends, including Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Johnson, Viola Davis, Channing Tatum, Alyssa Milano, Paris Hilton, Hailey Bieber, Bethenny Frankel and more.

“We’re always here for you and love you guys so much,” Kardashian wrote.

Union shared a similar sentiment, adding, “We’ll be here for whatever y’all need. always.”

“Sending so much love to you right now,” Tatum posted, and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan wrote in a separate message, “my whole heart to you and John during this time.”

Busy Philipps said that she was in “awe of your bravery and selflessness in sharing as you have, which is going to help so many women and families.”

“I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry,” Selma Blair shared. “This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry. Your family. Love you. My deepest sympathies.”

Instagram

Viola Davis added, “So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual hug of love, love love ... and more.”

“We are so deeply sorry and sending you guys all our love, strength, support, light and mañana. No more words,” Johnson commented, while Paris Hilton wrote, “My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful.”

Frankel said, “It’s impossible to assign words to this pain and tragedy. It’s the sad storm you weather while holding your babies and family and pray for the sun to shine again.”

In her post on Wednesday, Teigen expressed her gratitude for the support, thanking everyone “who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all your love and truly appreciate you.”

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience,” she wrote. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Read more messages for the couple below.

I’m so sorry — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 1, 2020

Sending you all of the love. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 1, 2020

My heart is absolutely breaking for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. This is a woman who shares so bravely and openly all the joys and sorrows of her life. She is an absolute gift to our world. I am praying tonight for their son and for their family. 🙏 — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 1, 2020

So, so sorry Chrissy. Thinking of you. ❤️ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 1, 2020

I am so, so sorry. 💔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 1, 2020

so very, very sorry... my deepest sympathies to you + your family. 💔💔💔 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) October 1, 2020