North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is possibly in poor health following surgery, according to US and South Korean media.

South Korea’s Daily NK website reported Monday that Kim was receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, Reuters said.

Citing a US official with “direct knowledge” of Kim’s situation, CNN reported that Kim was in “grave danger” after a surgery.

South Korean officials told the Associated Press they couldn’t immediately confirm the reports of Kim’s ill health and purported surgery, though AP said officials were looking into the claims. South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency later said the government had denied reports of Kim’s poor health.

Kim, 36, recently missed the birthday celebration of his late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, on April 15, prompting speculation about his health.