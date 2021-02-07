Former 'Hercules' Star Kevin Sorbo Criticised By Twitter Users After Hunter Biden Jab

Kevin Sorbo, who played the titular Greek demigod on the ’90s television series “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys,” received an ungodly smackdown on Twitter on Saturday after he mocked Hunter Biden.

Tell Hunter Biden he forgot to pick up his lap pipe. I mean crack top. I mean, I... you know the thing. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) February 6, 2021

Twitter commentators immediately called Sorbo out, with many arguing that such callous words were unbecoming of an actor who had starred in Christian movies like 2017′s “Let There Be Light.”

Don’t be an ass to someone with a disease. It’s called addiction. Would you say same about someone with a broken arm about an X-ray or a cast?

You’re not funny and millions of those struggling with addiction and mental health issues, and their families, aren’t laughing. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) February 6, 2021

I'm sure if Jesus was walking the earth, he'd be making fun of Hunter Biden's addiction and Joe Biden's speech impediment.



Fuck you, Kevin Sorbo.



"Christian" my ass. pic.twitter.com/dIWKEthdyX — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) February 6, 2021

Tell Kevin Sorbo he forgot Christians are supposed to be kind to their fellow man and not a cesspool of bitterness over a meager acting career — Here ye, here ye (@Kdog725) February 6, 2021

I keep asking this as I see comments in this vein about other topics. When did conservatives become such assholes? What is it about bullying people, like someone who wrestled with drug addiction, that appeals to you? And how do you call yourself a Christian? Matthew 25:34-46. pic.twitter.com/UlLzYpoz4T — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 6, 2021

I'm looking forward to when you disclose you or a loved one battled with addiction and demand that everyone show empathy. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) February 6, 2021

I interviewed you in Palm Beach years ago and found you charming, and enjoyed your public defense of your Christian faith. Mocking an addict for clicks is inconsistent with who you said you were. — Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) February 6, 2021

This def feels like the kinda thing Jesus would’ve said—you’re a true Christian, sir.



I guess it’s tough being the living answer to the question: “What would Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career have looked like if it ended right after ‘Red Sonja?’” — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 6, 2021

Sorbo — who has been public about his faith since 1997, after he suffered three strokes — has argued that he was blacklisted by Hollywood for being an outspoken Christian conservative, and had to turn to faith-based movies in order to continue his career.

While primarily known for his role on “Hercules,” Sorbo has become more known in recent years for his support of former President Donald Trump. Last month, Sorbo tweeted the baseless claim that “ANTIFA led the charge into the capitol building dressed as Trump supporters.”

His tweets about the Capitol Hill insurrection garnered a response from his former co-star Lucy Lawless, who played the warrior Xena on “Hercules: The Legendary Journeys” before starring in her own spinoff show. Lawless wrote that the insurrectionists were “douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.”