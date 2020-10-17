Kendall Jenner Branded An 'A**hole' And 'Rude' After Shocking Fight With Kylie

“You’re an asshole when you feel like it, you get riled up for no reason,” he continued. “I’m about to tell you the truth about how you are.”

Kendall, taken aback, told Gamble he didn’t even know her.

“Just because I don’t kiss your ass doesn’t mean I’m an asshole, I just don’t fuck with you,” she said, hitting out at him for “the fact that I can’t even get an apology.”

Nothing really got resolved on the episode. And Kris Jenner was hating that she was swept into the fighting between her daughters and boyfriend.

Khloe Kardashian was more concerned about Kylie and Kendall not speaking, though it’s clear the sisters are on much better terms now, months after the fight was filmed.

After last week’s explosive episode aired, Kylie quote-tweeted a fan’s response that showed old footage of the sisters fighting when they were kids.