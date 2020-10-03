Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive For COVID-19

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Conway is the latest in a cascade of people linked to the White House who have contracted COVID-19.

“My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine,” she tweeted. “I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.”

She added: “As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Conway is at least the seventh person to test positive who attended a White House event last Saturday announcing the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court. Barrett had had COVID-19 earlier this year.

Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump; Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis , who are both on the Senate Judiciary Committee; and the president of the University of Notre Dame attended the event and have since tested positive for the virus.

A journalist covering the event has also tested positive, according to the White House Correspondents’ Association. The journalist has not been named.

Few of the dozens of people who attended the Rose Garden celebration wore masks, and many shook hands.

Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and a senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, deemed it “inevitable” that more people will test positive for COVID-19 because of their links to the Barrett event.

6) These 3 people at the #SCOTUS nomination event have tested positive for #COVID19 in the last 24 hours.



📌Senator Mike Lee

📌Notre Dame President Jenkins

📌Melania Trump



Who else will? It is inevitable there will be more. pic.twitter.com/6eiuyriVF4 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 2, 2020