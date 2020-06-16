Kelly Clarkson Slays Chill-Inducing Cover Of 'Chain Of Fools' After Divorce News

Until we’re destroyed by her sure-to-be-fire divorce album, here’s Kelly Clarkson with an expertly timed cover of Aretha Franklin’s anthem of the betrayed, “Chain of Fools.”

The singer made her return to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday amid reports that she’s filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage.

While she’s yet to address the speculation over her personal life, the “American Idol” alum seemingly let the music do the talking during a performance from her Los Angeles home, which she recently took back off the market after the split.

“I’m back from Montana and holding it down here in L.A. now,” Clarkson said in the video. “It’s a complicated time. It’s a time to reflect listen and connect with each other, alright? But sometimes we also need to balance it and take time for ourselves.”

Never one to suffer any fools, she then launched into a notably impassioned cover of the song, using her signature belt to give extra emphasis to lyrics like, “For five long years / You were my man / But I found out, love / I’m just a link in your chain.”

Fans were quick to claim Clarkson’s song choice was her way of responding to the news on her personal front, weighing In with their theories on social media.

“I might be wrong, of course, but this seems like a distinct message. More than likely, he played her,” one fan wrote. ”I feel badly for her.”

“Listening to her sing this while knowing what she has going on makes me respect her like crazy,” another commented.

“Definitely a message here,” still another said. “She’s amazing!”

Multiple outlets confirmed last week that Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in Los Angeles on June 4, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who wed in 2013, share two children together, daughter River Rose, who turns 6 on Friday, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

All had seemed well between the pair, as the family had been spending lockdown at their ranch in Montana.