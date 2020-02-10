Keanu Reeves Brought His Mum To The Oscars, Wins Best Son

The first Oscar of the night for the 92nd Academy Awards was an easy call — Keanu Reeves wins for Best Son.
The “Toy Story 4” star, who perennially causes Twitter to go into spontaneous meltdowns, did it again by bringing his mother, Patricia Taylor, with him on the red carpet.
Cue the crying and heart emoji:
Reeves and Taylor waved and posed with the best of them, even stopping for an interview with Ryan Seacrest, who asked Taylor for an update on her son’s super secret film, “Matrix 4.”
Taylor said she would reveal nothing before adding that she really only knew about “Matrix 1, 2 and 3.”
No offense to Reeves’ “Bill & Ted” co-star Alex Winter, but you can’t get much better than the excellent adventure this pair had hitting the carpet.