Trump's New Press Secretary's Attempt At Twitter Sass Backfires Spectacularly

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s attempt to deflect criticism from US President Donald Trump backfired in a big way on Monday.

McEnany, who replaced Stephanie Grisham earlier this month, quoted a tweet from ABC White House journalist Katherine Faulders, calling her out for referring to the president by name.

The journalist’s tweet was highlighting Trump’s earlier claim that Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan “didn’t really understand” the federal testing capacity, despite the fact there is documented evidence suggesting the governor did. (Hogan, who has been critical of the Trump administration’s testing claims, followed Trump’s advice to take his state’s testing into his own hands and announced earlier Monday that he secured 500,000 kits from South Korea).

The White House press secretary responded to that assertion as follows:

To you, he’s not Trump, he’s PRESIDENT Trump! https://t.co/EIgPTPDIuO — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 20, 2020

McEnany ― who has a long history of sharing misinformation about coronavirus, birther conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama, racist content and other problematic remarks ― was immediately served up one of her own tweets from 2012:

You called the last president "son." So maybe sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/YQYYM5guEH — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 21, 2020

Twitter users were quick to thoroughly evidence the double standard.

No Karen, he’s Impeached President Trump. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 21, 2020

Hey Kayleigh: “Nice and easy, nice and easy. Just relax. You’ve got a nasty tone.” — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) April 21, 2020

Yes, @PressSec, it’s very important that we show our presidents the respect their office commands. pic.twitter.com/LhGNj8SlHI — Janet Johnson (@JJohnsonLaw) April 20, 2020

Nice to check from inside of Trump's colon. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 21, 2020

To you, he's not Biden. He's FORMER VICE PRESIDENT Biden!



Have several seats, Kayleigh.



(and since you're the press secretary, you should learn where to place a comma.)https://t.co/f3RF3vlFEq — Tami Burages (@tburages) April 21, 2020

To you, he's not Obama. He's PRESIDENT OBAMA.



Have another seat.https://t.co/IVAq9OqxDv — Tami Burages (@tburages) April 21, 2020