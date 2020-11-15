Kayleigh McEnany Breaks White House Whopper Record With MAGA Crowd Tally

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spectacularly broke the White House fib meter in an administration with an astounding reputation for lies. She gushed Saturday that the “Million MAGA March” in Washington to protest President Donald Trump’s election loss had more than a million marchers.

She was only off by some 980,000 people — and that’s being generous. Most estimates in the media were “thousands.” The Washington Post characterised McEnany’s tweet as “ludicrous.”

The National Park Service issued a permit to march organisers for 10,000 people in Freedom Plaza, where participants gathered, DCist reported. The plaza’s maximum capacity is 13,900.

Trump’s own estimate of the crowd size was initially “hundreds of thousands.” He later referred in a tweet to “tens of thousands.”

McEnany 11:16 AM: “More than one MILLION marchers”

Trump 3:24 PM: “Hundreds of thousands of people”

Trump 12:00 AM: “Tens of thousands of people” pic.twitter.com/cu8jdOzAQD — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 15, 2020

We don’t have exact figures, but the crowd is not remotely close to a million people. https://t.co/J4y0IJp2xm — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 14, 2020

Twitter critics’ collective jaw dropped. They wondered if the same math was being used to figure Trump’s imagined votes.

