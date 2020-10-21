Twitter Users Roast Kayleigh McEnany's Tweet About Trump's 'HUGE' Health Care Feats

Kayleigh McEnany made a “HUGE” deal about a book to “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl and is getting hugely roasted on Twitter.
Stahl visited the White House on Tuesday for an interview with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Although the president reportedly ended his interview early, claiming in a tweet that it was “FAKE and BIASED,” McEnany later posted a tweet showing Stahl holding a book that the White House press secretary claimed represented “just a small part of what [President Donald Trump] has done for health care in the United States.”
McEnany said Stahl seemed impressed.
Considering the tragic way the Trump administration has handled the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not surprising the tweet inspired a “HUGE” amount of snarky comments from Twitter users speculating on what was in the book.
But one woman summed things up in the most accurate way possible.
