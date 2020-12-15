Kayleigh McEnany Gets Damning Reality Check After Blasting Joe Biden's Speech

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has sparked anger and backlash on Twitter after she ranted about what she described as President-elect Joe Biden ’s “DIVISIVE” speech.

Biden called out US President Donald Trump’s futile efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in a fiery address after the Electoral College confirmed he would become the next president.

“We all wish that our fellow Americans in these positions will always show such courage and commitment to free and fair elections, but it is my sincere hope we never again see anyone subjected to the kind of threats and abuse we saw from the selection,” said Biden. “It’s simply unconscionable.”