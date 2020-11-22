Kayleigh McEnany’s Latest Trump Lie Is Firmly Debunked In Viral Video

A video going viral on Twitter proves otherwise.

The NowThis clip begins with McEnany making her latest baseless claim.

It then cuts to footage of Trump, during his inauguration in January 2017, actually thanking former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama “for their gracious aid throughout this transition.”

“They have been magnificent,” Trump declares.

The video later contrasts how the Obama administration sought to facilitate the transfer of power to Trump with Trump’s ongoing and increasingly unhinged attempts at stealing the election from President-elect Joe Biden.

Check out the video here:

Kayleigh McEnany claims Pres. Trump did not receive ‘an orderly transition of power’



ROLL 🗣 THE 🗣 TAPE 🗣 pic.twitter.com/KBSrZWxmPp — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 20, 2020

A shorter version of the video has garnered more than 1.6 million views on Twitter.