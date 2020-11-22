This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Kayleigh McEnany’s Latest Trump Lie Is Firmly Debunked In Viral Video

The president's old comments are used against the White House press secretary in the clip.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed during a briefing Friday that President Donald Trumpwas never given an orderly transition of power.”

A video going viral on Twitter proves otherwise.

The NowThis clip begins with McEnany making her latest baseless claim.

It then cuts to footage of Trump, during his inauguration in January 2017, actually thanking former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama “for their gracious aid throughout this transition.”

“They have been magnificent,” Trump declares.

The video later contrasts how the Obama administration sought to facilitate the transfer of power to Trump with Trump’s ongoing and increasingly unhinged attempts at stealing the election from President-elect Joe Biden.

Check out the video here:

A shorter version of the video has garnered more than 1.6 million views on Twitter.

