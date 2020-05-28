Jeremy Worthy Kayaker Live Streams Haunting Last Moments In Rough Australian Seas

A Facebook Live of an Australian kayaker pleading for help in rough seas just hours before his body was found has gone viral.

The chilling footage shows Jeremy Worthy, 43, struggling to deal with a heavy swell that was pushing him away from the shoreline near Batemans Bay on the south coast of New South Wales on Sunday.

In a plea for help, Worthy posted a screenshot of his pin-dropped location to Facebook at 12.21pm. He then filmed his last Facebook Live.

“Do I go back where I came? That’s too far, too crazy,” he said on camera.

“Or do I keep going? Or stay here and get cold and wet and dark?

“This is tiring, pushing me where I don’t want to go,” he said.

Jeremy Worthy Facebook Worthy posted a screenshot of his pin-dropped location to Facebook at 12.21pm.

Worthy explained during the stream that he wanted to start a kayak business for visitors but said he “needed a better set up.”

Police confirmed in a statement to HuffPost Australia that a 43-year-old man had drowned and officers from South Coast Police District had located a body in the water on Sunday.



“Emergency services were called to Long Beach about 12.30pm (Sunday 24 May 2020), after a member of the public located an empty kayak and notified police,” the police said.



“Officers from South Coast Police District attended and located a body in the water. An officer retrieved the body, before providing CPR until paramedics arrived. Despite best efforts, the man died at the scene.



“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has commenced and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.”

Friends and family have flooded the video with tributes to the avid fisherman.

“Lotsa love❤️I can’t stop watching this video😢aw jeremy I wish I had of seen this n called marine rescue as not long after you drowned,” a loved one wrote.

“So unfair fly high mate we know you’re with your Dad we love you always & forever,” added another.

“I was super proud how well he was living I thought it was a bit rough out there but that’s Jez he’s always done insane shit and pulled it off,” posted one mate.