Katy Perry Says She Doesn't Have 'Close Relationship' With Taylor Swift After Ending Feud

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift might have buried the hatchet, but they don’t seem to be besties just yet.

Katy has admitted she doesn’t have a “close” friendship with her fellow pop star, after calling time on their long-running feud last year.

Since 2014, the pair had been involved in one of the most prolific pop feuds of recent times, as documented in their songs Bad Blood and Swish Swish.

It ended when Katy sent a literal an olive branch to Taylor, along with a letter of apology.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Katy Perry and Taylor Swift

Asked about what their friendship is like now in an interview with Australian magazine Stellar, Katy said: “Well, we don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot.”

Praising her former rival, she continued: “I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability.

“I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t.”

Katy and Taylor proved their feud was officially over when Katy made an appearance in Taylor’s video for single for You Need To Calm Down in 2019.

Vevo/Taylor Swift Katy appeared in Taylor's video for You Need To Calm Down

Speaking about the cameo, Katy said: “Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to.

“We wanted it to be an example of unity. Forgiveness is important. It’s so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that’s amazing. As difficult as it is!”