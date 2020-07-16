Katie Price has heaped praise on her “fighter” son Harvey, as she updated fans on his health.

On Sunday evening, Katie’s representatives confirmed that her eldest child had been rushed to hospital “struggling to breathe” and with “a temperature of 42 degrees”.

Following this, she announced that the 18-year-old was in intensive care, and in an update on Tuesday afternoon, she told fans that he was still there.

“He is more comfortable, it’s hard as due to limited visiting hours and Covid I can’t be by his bed side , but he is being brave and strong , and able to face time him , I’ve let him know he has so much love and support and thank you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Later that day, she tweeted: “I’ve left the hospital for the evening and can confirm Harvey is still in intensive care and [his] medical condition remains complex.

“I love him so much, he is so brave and a fighter.”

Thank you again for your messages, they mean a lot to me. I’ve left the hospital for the evening and can confirm Harvey is still in intensive care and medical condition remains complex. I love him so much, he is so brave and a fighter ❤️❤️❤️🐸🐸 pic.twitter.com/fth2q2YSgK — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) July 14, 2020

Katie’s rep previously confirmed to the MailOnline that Harvey, who has Prader-Willi syndrome and autism, had been tested for coronavirus.

Harvey was taken to hospital at the end of last month for “urgent medical care”, after falling ill during a celebration in honour of his younger sister Princess’ 13th birthday.

It was recently revealed that Katie and Harvey were to appear alongside one another in a new BBC documentary, Katie Price: Harvey & Me, which will aim to shine a light on “what it’s really like to be a mum of a disabled child approaching adulthood”, as Harvey moves “from child to adult services”.