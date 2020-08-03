Katie Price has denied she is engaged to boyfriend Carl Woods after telling fans he had proposed.

On Saturday night, the reality star had her followers believing she’d been surprised by former Love Island contestant during their holiday in Turkey.

Posting a video celebrating with friends who had just got engaged, Katie claimed Carl had also proposed, writing: “Omg @carljwoods just proposed to me I said yes same time as @paulisthejoker proposed to @lorscal_phibrows and she said yes.”

However, Katie has now insisted that she was joking with her comments.

Posting on her Instagram Story, Katie wrote: “Last night fun with @paulisthejoker not really engaged just comedy fun.”

Katie began dating Carl – who appeared on the second series of Love Island in 2016 – earlier this year.

The pair are currently on holiday with Katie’s two children from her first marriage to Peter Andre, Junior and Princess.

Katie has also been married to Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler, who she also has two children with.

While she and Carl are not engaged, Katie did make a public commitment to him on Saturday, telling her followers she had bought a new phone so she could no longer be contacted by ex boyfriends.

She wrote: “I ask that I don’t want any guys to DM me and any guys I knew in the past including ex boyfriends not to try and contact me again.

“Have respect that @CarlJWoods has all my energy, time, love and soul forever and I won’t reply to any form of contact again.”

The pair have also set up their own joint Instagram account to share pictures of their romance, with the handle @adventuresofkatieandcarl.

Earlier this week, Katie revealed that she had broken both her feet during a trip to an amusement park.

She has been told she will not be able to walk for three to six months after breaking her ankles and heels after jumping from a wall.