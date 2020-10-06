Katie Price And Boyfriend Get Tattoos Of Each Other’s Faces On Their Arms Because Who Wants Another Ring?

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Katie Price and her boyfriend Carl Woods have shown just how serious they’re taking their relationship by getting tattoos of each other’s faces on their arms.

The loved-up pair revealed the inkings in their latest YouTube video on Sunday night.

YouTube Katie Price and Carl Woods

As they peeled off the protective cellophane to reveal their faces, Katie said: “Can you believe that? That is us, sitting there.”

Carl added: “Mine is bigger than yours ... I might get the hair done in colour. Now we’ve got matching cars, matching plates ... and matching tattoos.”

YouTube Katie Price and Carl Woods

Speaking of the tattoos, Katie told The Sun: “No matter what the haters say, this is proof we’ll be together forever.

“I’m so happy to have this commitment to him.”

Carl said: “This is more than a tattoo – it’s a tribute to each other.”

The couple have been dating since June, after a mutual friend set them up.

It’s not the first time that Katie has had a tattoo done in tribute to a boyfriend, only to have them covered up when things didn’t work out.

Katie had ex-husband Peter Andre’s name inked on her wrist only to have it later covered with a rose. And she also replaced ex Leandro Penna’s name with a big black horse.

Last month, Katie revealed she is receiving treatment at The Priory following the traumatic accident in which she broke both of her feet while on holiday in Turkey.