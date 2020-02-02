Someone Gave Katie Hopkins A Fake C**T Award – And 'She Flew To Prague To Accept It'

It’s been a bad week for Katie Hopkins.

On Thursday the controversial commentator was locked out of her Twitter account for violating the platform’s “hateful conduct policy and abusive behaviour policy”.

Then, just hours later, it emerged she had apparently been duped in absolutely epic proportions by YouTube prankster Josh Pieters, who said he made her fly all the way to Prague to accept a fake award – the Campaign To Unify The Nation Trophy.

Now that Katie Hopkins can’t read Twitter, I can tell you that on Monday I made her fly to Prague to pick up a completely fake award. Video up shortly. pic.twitter.com/8EeQsQX6U3 — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) January 30, 2020

Now there was some criticism of the stunt....

Imagine the backlash if this were done to a famous feminist by some people on the political right. — John Filiss (@JohnFiliss) January 30, 2020

But in response, someone highlighted an edited segment of some of the comments she made during the ceremony.

If anyone was wondering if he went a bit too far... pic.twitter.com/iLMIqTbrBs — Harry England (@Harry__England) January 30, 2020

Some quotes include:

“If you call ‘Mohammad’ in school playground in the UK, 2,000 fucking kids come running and you don’t want any of them.”

“East London is smelly and shitty at the best of times, it’s 82% Muslim.”

[Speaking about Greta Thunberg] “Autistic fucking wench.”

Hopkins has been contacted for comment.

Hopkins used to have columns and radio shows on a number of mainstream outlets but was gradually dropped from all of them after a series of controversial remarks.

In 2017 LBC radio sacked her after she tweeted remarks in the wake of the Manchester bombing that some interpreted as calls for ethnic cleansing.

How come you changed this from "final solution" to "true solution"? Come on, stand by those nazi words, nazi. pic.twitter.com/qzfpGqZeP0 — 🍔 (@JohnSeaborn) May 23, 2017