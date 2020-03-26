US comedian Kathy Griffin revealed on Wednesday that she was in a hospital coronavirus isolation ward after experiencing “unbearably painful” symptoms of Covid-19.

Kathy shared a photo of herself on Instagram, wearing a mask in a bed at what she said was “a major hospital ER”.

She wrote that she had been unable to get tested “because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions”.

Citing a tweet from president Donald Trump that falsely claimed the US had done more coronavirus testing than any nation, Kathy wrote: “He’s lying.”

A fact-check by CNN on Wednesday revealed that “while the US has overtaken South Korea in total numbers of coronavirus tests administered, it has conducted far fewer tests per capita given the US population is more than six times larger than South Korea’s”.

Kathy has been a strident critic of Trump, infamously posing for a photo of herself holding a fake severed head of the president in 2017.

She later said that her live shows had been cancelled, she’d lost celebrity friends and had been questioned by the Secret Service amid the outcry.

The star mounted a comedy comeback tour in 2018, but has had a rough time of it lately.

Last week, her beloved mother Maggie Griffin, who had dementia, died at the age of 99. “I am gutted,” the comedian said at the time.