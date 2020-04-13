Kate Middleton's Favourite Celebrity Is A Natural Fit For The Royal

As a royal, Kate Middleton gets to meet all kinds of important people with impressive resumés.

But during a video call on Wednesday with the children of essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Duchess of Cambridge was asked to narrow down her favorite celebrity to just one person.

She had a ready answer for the students at the Casterton Primary Academy: broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough, a royal family favorite.

“The kids ... asked (the duchess and her husband, Prince William) what the best famous person was that they had met ― something I bet they don’t get asked very often!” Anita Ghidotti, chief executive of the Pendle Trust told the Mirror (and confirmed by Kensington Palace). The Pendle Trust oversees Casterton Primary Academy, which is catering to the children of essential workers due to the current health crisis.

“The Duchess said that George (the oldest of the couple’s three children) has been watching lots of David Attenborough, ‘Blue Planet’ (the BBC documentary series hosted by the 93-year-old) and the like, so that would probably be hers,” Ghidotti said.

The royal family has enjoyed a long relationship with Attenborough. Just last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a naming ceremony for Britain’s new polar research ship, aptly called the RRS Sir David Attenborough, with the naturalist himself.

PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Sir David Attenborough at the naming ceremony of Britain's new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, in Birkenhead, England, on Sept. 26, 2019.

During other parts of the video call, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chatted with the children and observed their Easter crafts. Some of the kids (and teachers!) wore bunny ears during the call, where they showed off pictures they’d drawn of their parents.

“We should have put our bunny ears on!” Kate said at one point.

“That’s a strong look!” William added.

The two spoke about Easter with their three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 2, and the duke said that “there will be a lot of chocolate” to go around.

“You keep eating it!” Kate quipped.

Though it’s unclear how much chocolate is left in the Cambridge household, Queen Elizabeth delivered an Easter address on Saturday reminding people that despite the state of the world, the holiday should be celebrated. It was the queen’s first-ever Easter message.

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t canceled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever,” she said.

“We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be ― particularly for those suffering with grief ― light and life are greater,” the monarch added. “May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.”

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

