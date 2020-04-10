Kate Middleton Tells Prince William To Lay Off The Easter Chocolate

Stop bogarting those Easter chocolates, Prince William!

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, teased her husband about overindulging as they had a heartwarming chat with children still in school while their key-worker parents fight the coronavirus pandemic. (See the clip below.)

The royal couple, who shared the video on Wednesday, admired the kids’ drawings, heard stories of the jobs their moms and dads were doing, and thanked the teachers at Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, England.

But the duke and duchess apparently didn’t get the memo about wearing bunny ears. Several of the kids and faculty had them.

“We should have put our bunny ears on!” Kate said.

“That’s a strong look!” William chimed in.

William said “there will be a lot of chocolate” at his family’s house on Easter Sunday, meaning Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 2, should get their fair share. As long as their dad can lay off the stuff.