Karl Stefanovic Grills 'MAFS' Star Sam Over His Treatment Of Wife Coco

Channel 9 Karl Stefanovic (left) skewers Sam from Married At First Sight

‘Today’ show host Karl Stefanovic was so unimpressed with the second episode of ‘Married At First Sight’ that on Wednesday he blasted contestant Sam for his treatment of new wife Coco.

Tuesday’s episode saw three more couples tie the knot, including Sam and Coco, whose “train wreck wedding” had everybody talking after the bride seemed keen and the groom was less than smitten.

“I don’t want to look like an arsehole, she’s definitely extra and out there, she’s not my cup of tea,” Sam told the cameras after the nuptials.

“She’s not my type, far from it, that’s being brutally honest.”

Sam’s behaviour on ‘MAFS’, which airs on the same network as ‘Today’, left Karl huffing on air.

After having a go at the reality show’s experts for making the unfortunate match, Karl admitted Channel 9′s “upstairs” would “be phoning” him for sharing his strong opinions about Sam.

“Not real happy with you,” the TV host said as he introduced Sam as a guest on the breakfast program. “What is your problem with Coco?”

“It wasn’t my normal cup of tea. She had all these one-liners and I didn’t know what she was talking about,” Sam said. “I do drop my guard eventually but on the wedding day, yeah... I wasn’t really into it on the wedding day, to be honest.”

Karl told Sam that he was the problem, not Coco, before calling him a “grouse mouse”.

“Is it any wonder you can’t find a partner when you judge them within two minutes?” Karl said. “It’s a problem for you, isn’t it?”

You can watch the ‘Today’ footage here:

.@karlstefanovic has a "problem" with @MarriedAU's construction worker Sam, who "wasn't really into" his outgoing bride Coco. We caught up with the groom this morning on Today, and shots were fired 😬 #9Today pic.twitter.com/ksSZxc4FIN — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 23, 2021

Channel 9 Sam and Coco's wedding on 'Married At First Sight'

Viewers watched through their fingers on Tuesday as bride Coco was swept away by the wind while trying to walk down the aisle, with no help from her groom. Nerves kicked in as she cracked a few jokes that included calling out Sam’s plastic shoes with no socks.

“Honey, your shoes!” she cried.

After the ceremony, Sam called her “extra” and “loud”.

See the couples’ first meeting here:

Coco knows how to make an entrance 😂 #MAFS pic.twitter.com/BT4QTvKxKF — Married At First Sight (@MarriedAU) February 23, 2021

Naturally, Twitter users could not look away:

Remember that Eminem song “...what happens when a volcano meets a tornado “ that’s literally Coco and Sam #MAFS — Gordie Waters (@gordie_waters) February 23, 2021

I feel for Coco having to dim her light to appease Sam's male fragility #MAFSAustralia #MAFS — Ä•°•°•° (@caadiiska_dhig) February 23, 2021

I for one can’t wait to see Sam and Coco’s honeymoon #MAFS pic.twitter.com/JKfuCcnKBD — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) February 23, 2021