Karamo Brown Of 'Queer Eye' Re-Proposed To His Fiance After Wedding Was Cancelled

Karamo Brown found a poignant way to celebrate his relationship with fiance Ian Jordan after the coronavirus crisis forced the two men to scrap their forthcoming wedding.

The “Queer Eye” culture guru posted a short video to Instagram this week in which he proposes to Jordan a second time. The romantic re-engagement took place at the couple’s Los Angeles home on Tuesday, which also happened to be Jordan’s birthday and their 10th anniversary.

In the accompanying caption, Brown explained that his time in self-isolation with Jordan has made him fall “even deeper in love.” By popping the question again, he was able to present his fiance with a second engagement ring to replace the original, which had been lost.

Many of Brown’s famous pals chimed in with their heartfelt congratulations.

“And I’m crying,” wrote “Vanderpump Rules” alum Billie Lee. “Oh my god! Congrats a million times. Your love inspires me so much.” Added Brown’s “Queer Eye” co-star Tan France, “AWW, CUTE.”

Brown first proposed to Jordan at a surprise birthday party in 2018.

“He is my today, tomorrow and everything,” he told E! News of his fiance at the time.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic may have delayed his nuptials, Brown is about to be as busy as ever on the professional front.