Kanye West Is Officially A Billionaire, But The Rapper Thinks He’s Been Undervalued

Kanye West is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine.

The publication provided a glimpse into the rapper and fashion designer’s personal finances and valued his net worth at $1.3 billion.

That includes valuing his stake in the Yeezy trainers line, which Forbes describes as “one of the great retail stories of the century,” at $1.26 billion.

PA Kanye West

Added to that, Forbes said the statement of assets supplied to them by West’s team lists $17 million in cash and $35 million in stocks.

Other notable assets, according to his team, are $81 million in property and $21 million in land.

The music star and his wife, Kim Kardashian, are known to own several properties in Los Angeles and Wyoming.

There is also the matter of the 42-year-old’s music.

In total, his GOOD Music and the rights to his back catalogue is worth at least $90 million, Forbes said.

However, the outlet, which stressed there was a lack of independent verification for the figures, also listed Kanye as having debt of about $100 million.

That adds up to the $1.3 billion total, the magazine said, placing him above sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, who has a comparatively modest $1 billion net worth, largely from her cosmetics business.

Pierre Suu via Getty Images Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Despite now being officially classed as a billionaire, Kanye was unhappy with Forbes and claimed they had undervalued him.

“It’s not a billion,” West reportedly texted them. “It’s 3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

He had been left displeased with an article from the magazine last year, in which Forbes refused to class him as a billionaire.

Kanye is said to have texted a reporter it was a “disrespectful article,” that was “purposely snubbing me”.

His ire was further provoked earlier this month when Forbes released its annual billionaires list, with West’s name absent.