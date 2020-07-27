Kanye West Issues Public Apology To Wife Kim Kardashian: ‘I Did Not Cover Her Like She Has Covered Me’

Kanye West has publicly apologised to Kim Kardashian West for making a series of claims about his wife and her family.

RE/Westcom/STAR MAX/IPx Kanye and Kim.

On Wednesday, Kim called for “compassion and empathy” in a lengthy statement addressing her husband’s bipolar disorder, saying she hoped doing so could challenge the stigma around mental health.

Following a difficult week for the music star, Kanye has now tweeted an apology.

“I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me,” he tweeted.

“To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

The apology comes after Kim, the mother of Kanye’s four children, said she and her family were “powerless” to intervene and addressed his bipolar disorder publicly for the first time.

She said: “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”

She added that she has not discussed his condition before because she is “very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health”.

She added: “But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

If you or someone you know needs help:

Lifeline on 13 11 14

Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800

Beyond Blue on 1300 22 46 36

Headspace on 1800 650 890