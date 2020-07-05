Just when we thought things had gone a little quiet in the world of Kanye West, the prolific rapper has reiterated his intention to run for US president this year.

Kanye first mentioned that he wanted to set up residence in the White House way back in 2015, after accepting the Video Vanguard award at the MTV VMAs.

In the years since, the Touch The Sky star has sporadically mentioned his hopes to run for president, and after keeping his head down for a short spell, tweeted a reminder to everyone about his political ambitions on Saturday night.

“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote, before adding: “I am running for president of the United States.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

As if all of that wasn’t Kanye enough, he then got his first high-profile endorsements, not just from his wife Kim Kardashian, but also divisive billionaire Elon Musk.

The Tesla chief executive wrote back: “You have my full support.”

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

This is @elonmusk 's excerpt for TIME in 2015 🥺 pic.twitter.com/AZjp28r14V — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) July 5, 2020

Yup — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Earlier this week, Kanye revealed he’d been hanging out with Elon Musk at his home, tweeting a picture of them together alongside the message: “When you go to your boy’s house and you’re both wearing orange.”

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange 🍊 pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020

In recent years, Kanye has proved a controversial figure when it comes to politics, having been one of US president Donald Trump’s most vocal celebrity supporters.