Just when we thought things had gone a little quiet in the world of Kanye West, the prolific rapper has reiterated his intention to run for US president this year.
Kanye first mentioned that he wanted to set up residence in the White House way back in 2015, after accepting the Video Vanguard award at the MTV VMAs.
In the years since, the Touch The Sky star has sporadically mentioned his hopes to run for president, and after keeping his head down for a short spell, tweeted a reminder to everyone about his political ambitions on Saturday night.
“We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote, before adding: “I am running for president of the United States.”
As if all of that wasn’t Kanye enough, he then got his first high-profile endorsements, not just from his wife Kim Kardashian, but also divisive billionaire Elon Musk.
The Tesla chief executive wrote back: “You have my full support.”
Earlier this week, Kanye revealed he’d been hanging out with Elon Musk at his home, tweeting a picture of them together alongside the message: “When you go to your boy’s house and you’re both wearing orange.”
In recent years, Kanye has proved a controversial figure when it comes to politics, having been one of US president Donald Trump’s most vocal celebrity supporters.
Kanye has repeatedly seen sporting wearing a red “make America great again” baseball cap, including on Saturday Night Live and during an appearance at the oval office.
However, in late 2018, the Grammy-winning musician tweeted that he was “distancing himself from politics”, claiming his name had been used to “spread messages I don’t believe in”.