Police officers captured an unlikely suspect bouncing through a Fort Lauderdale neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

After receiving a call about a kangaroo running loose in the area, officers managed to capture it and place it in a squad car. The agency posted a picture of the kangaroo on Twitter.

So far, police have few clues as to the origins of this misplaced marsupial. No one was injured in its capture.

The kangaroo was turned over to the South Florida Wildlife Center.