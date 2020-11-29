Kamala Harris Gets A Big Laugh Out Of Another Trump Run: 'Please'

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris enjoyed some comic relief Saturday when a reporter asked for her reaction to the possibility of Donald Trump running again for president in 2024. “Please,” she responded, deadpan, before bursting into laughter — along with the journalists and spectators around her.
First, she made a “scoffing sound,” noted Atlantic reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere, who asked the question.
Reporters were tagging along as a masked Harris and husband Doug Emhoff shopped the outdoor Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, D.C., on Small Business Saturday to support retailers and workers amid the pandemic. They were joined by Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser.
Some people shouted out “congratulations” to Harris, and Emhoff purchased a T-shirt reading “Madam Vice President,” created by artists’ “Pop-Up Collaborative: Made in D.C.,” WTOP radio reported.
The couple also bought puzzles from the New York Puzzle Company and a print of types of cheeses from Marcella Kriebel Art and Illustration, according to pool reports.
“We want to support our small businesses they are always really an essential part of the lifeblood of the community, part of the civic and social fabric of the community,” Harris told reporters. “Sadly, since COVID started, one in four small businesses in our country has closed.”
People’s response on Twitter to Harris’ reaction to the idea of yet another Trump campaign was positive, though many scolded journalists for their own failure to move on.
Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.