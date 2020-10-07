Kamala Harris Only Has To Do 1 Thing To Beat Mike Pence In The Debate: Professor

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris only has to repeat one thing to decisively win Wednesday’s debate with Vice President Mike Pence, according to Morgan State University journalism professor Jason Johnson.

Johnson, appearing as a political contributor on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” with Brian Williams on Tuesday, said all Harris has to do “with every question is say ‘You let your boss get sick, the president of the United States is sick because of you ― you’re supposed to be the czar.’”

Pence leads the White House coronavirus task force, which has been condemned for its catastrophic mishandling of the pandemic. At least 210,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and over 7 million have fallen sick.

Trump was released Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after three days of coronavirus treatment. His illness followed months of publicly downplaying the pandemic’s threat, refusing to wear a face mask, holding crowded campaign events and advocating reopenings. In private, however, the president acknowledged COVID-19′s “deadly” nature.

Johnson said Trump “didn’t necessarily cast the best picture and mocked people for fighting coronavirus.”

But “the actual responsibility, the bag is in the hand of Mike Pence, so he will have to answer for these questions, and his inability to do so as this virus continues to spread,” Johnson said. Pence, who backed down from his opposition to Harris’ request for a plexiglass divider between the pair during the debate, would “be on defense the whole night,” he added.

“This will be the easiest prosecution Sen. Harris has probably had since her second year of law school,” Johnson predicted.

