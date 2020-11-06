Kamala Harris Tells Her Great-Niece, 'You Could Be President,' And Warms Hearts

Senator Kamala Harris is inspiring girls and women everywhere in her bid for vice president ― including her great-niece, who has even bigger ambitions.

In a short exchange posted on social media by Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, the senator told Meena’s four-year-old daughter, Amara Ajagu, “You could be president.”

She told her excited great-niece that she just needed to wait until she’s 35.

“This conversation went on for like an hour,” Meena posted. On Twitter, she added, “For context, my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut.”

Meena Harris — a children’s book author, activist and founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign —has two young daughters.

She told NBC News last month that her “Aunt Kamala” takes her role as great-aunt very seriously in helping to shape the young girls.

“If she had her way, the girls (only two and four years old) would be on the campaign trail with her every day,” she said.

In another post earlier this week, she showed her masked children hugging their great-aunt, whom she said they hadn’t been able to see all year (likely because of COVID-19 safety precautions).

The posts earned hundreds of thousands of views and praise from author Elaine Welteroth, TV host and activist Padma Lakshmi and thousands of others. Many praised the senator for breaking down barriers for women ― particular girls and women of color ― with her historic candidacy.

If Harris and running mate Joe Biden are successful in their bid for the White House, she will be the first Black American, first Asian American and first woman to be vice president of the United States.