Kaley Cuoco Reveals 'Little Known Fact' About Her Past With Jennifer Aniston

Kaley Cuoco from ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and Jennifer Aniston from ‘Friends’ were both sitcom megastars ― but the two also share a personal past.

Cuoco revealed Wednesday on Instagram what she called a “little known fact” — that one of her first parts ever was in Aniston’s 1997 movie ‘Picture Perfect.’ At that point, Aniston was already a household name on TV and Cuoco was a budding actor who’d only had a few acting gigs. Cuoco said she appeared last in the credits as “Little Girl,” and she’s still listed as such on IMDB.

Alas, Cuoco’s one line ultimately got cut from the scene, but that’s far from her most prominent memory.

“All I remember is spending the entire day convincing myself to tell Jen how much I loved her. (Friends was my life at that point),” she wrote alongside a photo of her standing next to a “Picture Perfect” poster. “She was a gem to me then and a gem to me now (and to everyone she knows).”

Cuoco said she came upon the poster outside her dressing room, jogging her memory. The ad features Aniston’s character, an advertising executive, holding an umbrella.