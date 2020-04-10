Kaley Cuoco Moves In With Husband After Almost 2 Years Of Marriage

Nearly two years after saying “I do,” Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are finally living together under one roof.

Cuoco had been living in New York City while filming the HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant” before COVID-19 concerns halted production. Cook, a professional equestrian, also travels frequently for his job.

“This quarantine has forced us to actually move in together,” Cuoco said in an interview with “Jimmy Kimmel Live From His House” on Monday. “It’s been great for our relationship. And we like each other, we realised, which is even better!”

In mid-March, the couple moved into their new home in Los Angeles, along with their six dogs.

“I can’t find anything but the house is great. I think Karl would love it if I found my makeup at some point,” Cuoco joked.

So what does quarantine life look like for the couple?

“This is all we’ve been doing. A lot of drinking and trying to keep the dogs occupied,” Cuoco said. “We don’t have kids. We just have 17,000 animals. So [we’re] always trying to keep them occupied and happy.”

In the past, Cuoco has called her marriage to Cook “very unconventional.” But their living arrangement suited them just fine.

“We’re not together every single day, and I think personally it’s important. It works well for us,” she told E! News in August.

Cuoco — who was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting — tied the knot with Cook on June 30, 2018, in Southern California. The two animal lovers first began dating in 2016 after meeting at a horse show.

“I finally found my horse guy,” Cuoco said on “The Talk” in September 2016. “I know. It was meant to be.”