Justin Trudeau's Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In a statement Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive.”

“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” read the statement, which also indicated she’d be staying in isolation.

Earlier Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement that Grégoire Trudeau began “exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late last night” after returning from a speaking engagement in London.

“She immediately sought medical advice, and is being tested for the COVID-19 virus. She is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, and her symptoms have since subsided,” read the statement.

Those results were positive, so the prime minister, who is in “good health with no symptoms,” is taking the “precautionary measure” of isolating himself for 14 days.

Trudeau will reportedly not be tested because he currently has no symptoms.

Trudeau’s meetings with premiers and Indigenous leaders that were scheduled for this week have been postponed. He had planned to deliver an address to Canadians on Friday.