Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' winner Georgia

On Monday night ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ contestant Georgia took out the winner’s title, and at just age 11 she’s proved “what’s possible” for young girls across the world, says the show’s judge Melissa Leong.

In an Instagram post, Melissa drew a connection between Georgia’s victory and US vice-president elect Kamala Harris’s moving speech made over the weekend.

“In the same week that the incredible @kamalaharris said of her rise to VP elect ‘Every little girl that’s watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities’ ...over here in this corner of the world, our very own little girl showed us all what’s possible,” wrote Melissa.

The food critic commended Georgia for “already out-classing kids twice your age in wisdom” and for her “self possession and grace (and obviously culinary talent)”.

“I am in awe of everything you bring to the table, and I am just so goddamn hopeful with you as our future. Congratulations little one, you did it!” she said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Harnik Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.

Harris made history when she was elected as the 49th US vice-president on Saturday. Starting on January 20, 2021, she’ll be serving under US President-Elect Joe Biden. She’s the first woman and person of colour to hold the high-ranking position.

In the speech she gave on Saturday, Harris said she hoped girls would be inspired by her win, and she looked forward to see them follow in her footsteps.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” she said.

“Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. And to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way.”

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' finalists Carter, Filo and Georgia with judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen

Meanwhile ’Junior MasterChef’s Georgia won the TV competition and $25,000 prize money during Monday night’s grand final, with Filo and Carter finishing as runners-up and receiving $5,000 each.

“I’m so surprised. From the beginning my goal was just to make it past the first week,” Georgia said after learning she had won the competition. “To win this competition was such a surprise.”

With additional reporting by Maija Kappler