Emelia Jackson's Advice To Junior MasterChef Australia Contestants

On Monday night viewers were shown the first sneak peek of ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’.

Now Emelia Jackson, who won the ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’ grand final, has offered some advice to the young cooks competing in the spin-off series later this year.

“I cannot wait to watch Junior MasterChef,” Emelia told HuffPost Australia on Tuesday morning. “Just that little snippet that we saw at the end of the finale last night was so exciting.”

Channel 10 'MasterChef Australia: Back To Win' winner Emelia Jackson

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' is coming to TV screens soon

Impressed by just how “exceptional” the young contestants cooking skills were “for their age” in the promo, Emelia said there were a few things they could keep in mind during the challenges.

“If I had any advice for them I think it would just be to stay really present in the moment, don’t get too ahead of yourself and just really think about everything you’re doing and why you’re doing it.”

Also describing her younger self as “that little kid who loved to cook”, the reality star recalled some of the cuisines she would enjoy in the kitchen as a child.

“I loved cooking everything. I’d go through these phases with my cooking,” she said.

“I remember the very first things I learnt to cook were Chinese-style stir fries, then I got really into Indian curries. And then I discovered baking and then I stayed with the baking path for a long time.”

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo

Judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo will return for ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ when it airs later this year.

“We are so thrilled to be bringing Junior MasterChef Australia to life very soon,” Melissa said in a statement issued by Channel 10.

“To be showcasing a generation of kids who have grown up with the show and who have literally been cooking for most of their lives, you know this is going to be spectacular.

“Jock, Andy and I are very excited to meet our incredible little cooks, and to see what the next generation has in store.”