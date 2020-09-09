Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The new ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ promo has been released, and there’s a familiar face some viewers may recognise.

Former ‘MasterChef’ winner Sashi Cheliah’s 11-year-old son Ryan is set to compete on the cooking show after he appeared in his famous dad’s 2018 season for the family reunion.

In the trailer released this week, Ryan described a delicious dish he prepared for the judges, saying it was “chicken that’s been marinated in Chinese/Malaysian flavours”.

Channel 10 Former ‘MasterChef’ winner Sashi Cheliah’s 11-year-old son Ryan is set to compete on 'Junior MasterChef Australia'

Instagram/sashicheliah 2018 'MasterChef Australia' winner Sashi Cheliah with wife Rabicca and sons Marcus and Ryan

The young cook has taken inspiration from his father’s culinary style, with Sashi’s Adelaide restaurant Gaja by Sashi dishes “influenced by Indian, Singaporean and Malaysian classics”.

Sashi has previously spoken about how important his culture is in when he’s in the kitchen.

He was one of seven children who was born and brought up in Singapore after his grandparents migrated to the country from Madurai, in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. He grew up eating plenty of home-cooked Malaysian and Singaporean food and like his son, developed an interest in cooking from a young age.

“My first memory goes far back…when I was 10 or 11 years old. Whenever my mum or aunt would cook, I would hang out in the kitchen,” he told India’s Daily Thanthi in 2018.

“Usually, Indian families don’t really encourage boys to come into the kitchen. So I’d observe them closely from afar and it had a huge influence on my love for cooking as well as food.”

Working as a police officer in Singapore, Sashi didn’t leave much time to cook, so it wasn’t till he migrated to Adelaide in 2012 with his wife Rabicca and sons Ryan 13-year-old Marcus that he began cooking more.

“When I moved to Australia, I missed eating home-cooked Malaysian and Singaporean kind of food, so I would make food like biryani and ayam masak merah. Whatever I missed at home, I would try to cook at home,” he previously told The Star.

In 2018 he showcased his culinary skills to all of Australia on ‘MasterChef’ and went on to win the series.

Now it’s young Ryan’s chance to shine on TV. Channel 10 are yet to officially announce Ryan’s involvement on the show.

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen with contestants

Judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo will return for ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ when it airs later this year.

“We are so thrilled to be bringing Junior MasterChef Australia to life very soon,” Melissa said in a statement issued by Channel 10.

“To be showcasing a generation of kids who have grown up with the show and who have literally been cooking for most of their lives, you know this is going to be spectacular.

“Jock, Andy and I are very excited to meet our incredible little cooks, and to see what the next generation has in store.”