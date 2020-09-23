Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Ryan Cheliah and father Sashi Cheliah

There’s a familiar face in the 2020 season of ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’, but it appears the program’s casting producers didn’t recognise him straight away.

Former ‘MasterChef Australia’ winner Sashi Cheliah’s 11-year-old son Ryan is set to compete on the cooking show after he appeared in his famous dad’s 2018 season for the family reunion.

Speaking to HuffPost Australia, Sashi revealed Ryan wasn’t approached for the show because of his family connection, and the team didn’t even realise who he was in the first stage of the casting process.

“We had to apply,” said Sashi, explaining he put his son forward after seeing an advertisement on TV.

“I put in an application and then they called for an audition. So it’s only after the audition that they realised Ryan is my son.”

Ryan said it feels “really nice to be on TV” and it’s his time to shine after learning to cook from his dad.

“People are going to know me for me, Ryan, instead of, ‘Oh that’s Sashi’s son’,” the young cook told HuffPost Australia.

But his father has given him some special advice.

“He said always to be creative in the kitchen and never give up and always have a smile on your face while cooking,” said Ryan.

“My favourite thing to cook is a fish curry. Even though it may be a bit complicated, it’s full of flavour and I really like eating it.”

Channel 10 is yet to announce when ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ will premiere, but has confirmed judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo will return the show.

“We are so thrilled to be bringing Junior MasterChef Australia to life very soon,” Melissa said in a statement issued by Channel 10.

“To be showcasing a generation of kids who have grown up with the show and who have literally been cooking for most of their lives, you know this is going to be spectacular.

“Jock, Andy and I are very excited to meet our incredible little cooks, and to see what the next generation has in store.”

Watch Ryan Cheliah’s ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ promo below: