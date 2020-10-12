Channel 10 ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ contestant Georgia

And the 11-year-old credits her grandmother for teaching her these cooking skills.

“I’m very close to my Nanna and my Papa,” Georgia said on the Channel 10 reality show, explaining she’s also learnt to make dishes that reflect her cultural heritage.

“They’re both Sri Lankan. My Nanna taught me how to make lots of different Sri Lankan food.”

Channel 10 ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ contestant Georgia and her grandmother

Georgia said that what she loves most about cooking is that “it’s a great way to express myself”, and she has no plans to stop her magic in the kitchen any time soon.

“When I grow up I would love to own a cafe where I could do small nice desserts,” she said.

Georgia is one of 14 contestants aged 9-14 on ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’.

Ben, Carter, Dev, Etka, Filo, Georgia, Laura, Phenix, Porsha, Ruby, Ryan, Salvo, Tiffany and Vienna beat almost 2,000 aspiring young cooks who auditioned.

‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ airs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.