It’s always hard to go first, but Ryan, Etka and Porsha took it on the chin when they were sent home on Wednesday night in ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’s’ first elimination.

It was a dramatic episode that began with a fun taste test, before a selection of contestants had to cook for judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo.

It's time to farewell some of our amazing Juniors: Etka, Ryan and Porsha. You will be missed! 🧡 #JrMasterChefAU pic.twitter.com/e8yiXnESkF — JrMasterChefAU (@JrMasterChefAU) October 13, 2020

Ryan, the 11-year-old son of 2018 ‘MasterChef’ winner Sashi Cheliah, has said he will have a big decision to make in the future when choosing a career, but no matter what he picks, food will be a big part of his life.

“For a career path I have two main options, engineering and cooking,” he told HuffPost Australia.

“Those two things, I really love doing both of them.”

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Ryan Cheliah

He said having to choose is “like asking who do I love more - my mum or my dad?”

“Later on in the picture, I will probably have to decide there and then, but in the meantime I’m going to practice both my maths and design skills and also my cooking skills.”

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Porsha

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Etka

Ryan, Porsha and Etka were three of 14 contestants aged 9-14 on ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ this year.

Ben, Carter, Dev, Etka, Filo, Georgia, Laura, Phenix, Porsha, Ruby, Ryan, Salvo, Tiffany and Vienna beat almost 2,000 aspiring young cooks who auditioned.

‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ airs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.