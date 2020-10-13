This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Australia, which closed in 2021.
Junior MasterChef Australia: Ryan, Porsha, And Etka Leave In Dramatic Triple Elimination

Ryan now faces a critical decision: 'It's like asking who do I love more, Mum Or Dad?'

It’s always hard to go first, but Ryan, Etka and Porsha took it on the chin when they were sent home on Wednesday night in ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’s’ first elimination.

It was a dramatic episode that began with a fun taste test, before a selection of contestants had to cook for judges Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo.

Ryan, the 11-year-old son of 2018 ‘MasterChef’ winner Sashi Cheliah, has said he will have a big decision to make in the future when choosing a career, but no matter what he picks, food will be a big part of his life.

“For a career path I have two main options, engineering and cooking,” he told HuffPost Australia.

“Those two things, I really love doing both of them.”

'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Ryan Cheliah
'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Ryan Cheliah

He said having to choose is “like asking who do I love more - my mum or my dad?”

“Later on in the picture, I will probably have to decide there and then, but in the meantime I’m going to practice both my maths and design skills and also my cooking skills.”

'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Porsha
'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Porsha
'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Etka
'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Etka

Ryan, Porsha and Etka were three of 14 contestants aged 9-14 on ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ this year.

Ben, Carter, Dev, Etka, Filo, Georgia, Laura, Phenix, Porsha, Ruby, Ryan, Salvo, Tiffany and Vienna beat almost 2,000 aspiring young cooks who auditioned.

Meanwhile Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen have returned as judges after appearing on ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’.

‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ airs on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

