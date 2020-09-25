Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

As the promos continue rolling out for the new season of ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’, franchise favourite Callum Hann has offered some advice to the young cooks competing this year.

According to Callum, who placed fourth on ‘MasterChef Australia: Back To Win’, “it is easy to get caught up in the moment” while filming and forgetting to taste the food along the way.

“I’d say remember to keep tasting as you go,” he told HuffPost Australia.

Channel 10 'MasterChef' star Callum Hann has offered some advice to the young cooks competing on 'Junior MasterChef Australia'

“It is easy to get caught up in the moment and before you know it you have gotten the flavour ratios wrong! Also, if in doubt less is more – it is better to get a few things perfect rather than push yourself to pump out lots of elements that are only mediocre.”

The father-of-one said he’s “definitely looking forward” to this season of ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ where judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen will return as judges when it premieres on Sunday October 11.

“It’s great to see young people interested in cooking and I am sure the show will inspire other young people to get creative in the kitchen,” he said.

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen with contestants

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Ryan Cheliah and father Sashi Cheliah

Speaking of cooking as a kid, one of Callum’s recent projects has had him reminiscing on his childhood experiences in the kitchen.

The reality star is hosting a live cooking event with San Remo on Friday, and spoke fondly of using the brand’s pasta sauces back in the day.

“I have been a San Remo customer for years and have used their pasta since I first started cooking as a child,” he said.