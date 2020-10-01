Channel 10 Ben Bolton from Victoria has become a fan favourite on 'Junior MasterChef Australia'

One of his creations has already been described by Masterchef judge Melissa Leong in a promo for the reality show as a “magical masterpiece”.

And there are more impressive meals to follow when Ben Bolton makes his TV debut on ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’.

The 10-year-old from Victoria said his grandmother encouraged him to audition for the cooking show.

“My gran’s actually a food tech teacher, so she really taught me to cook in the first place,” he told the Bendigo Advertiser.

While one of his first dishes he ever cooked as a “five or six-year-old” was a “plate of sausage rolls made into a circle with pineapples and sesame seeds”, he said his palate has since evolved and he’s experimented with different cuisines.

Steamed bao buns with pork and pickled vegetables are now his favourite to cook.

“The first time I ate them was in Albury and I’ve been developing my recipe ever since I ate them,” he said. “My recipe definitely has changed a lot.”

The Channel 10 reality show focusing on younger contestants will premiere on Sunday October 11 at 7:30pm, with judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen returning as judges.

This year 14 contestants aged 9-14 will compete in the kitchen.

Ben, Carter, Dev, Etka, Filo, Georgia, Laura, Phenix, Porsha, Ruby, Ryan, Salvo, Tiffany and Vienna beat almost 2,000 aspiring young cooks who auditioned.

On Friday judge Melissa said she “can’t wait” for viewers to “meet” the “most inspiring mini MasterChefs”.

“What’s that? @jrmasterchefau has officially announced its launch date? And there’s a cockatoo on my head?” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of herself wearing a bright yellow headpiece.

“Why yes! See you back on screen OCTOBER 11 @channel10au with a host of the most inspiring mini MasterChefs! I can’t wait for you to meet them.”

Channel 10 The cast of 'Junior MasterChef Australia'

‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ premieres on Sunday October 11 at 7:30pm on Channel 10.