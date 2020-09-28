Junior MasterChef Australia Premiere Air Date Announced

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Fans of ‘MasterChef Australia’ only have to wait two weeks till its spin-off, ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ hits screens.

The Channel 10 reality show focusing on younger contestants will premiere on Sunday October 11 at 7:30pm, with judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen returning as judges.

This year 14 contestants aged 9-14 will compete in the kitchen.

Ben, Carter, Dev, Etka, Filo, Georgia, Laura, Phenix, Porsha, Ruby, Ryan, Salvo, Tiffany and Vienna beat almost 2,000 aspiring young cooks who auditioned.

Channel 10 The cast of 'Junior MasterChef Australia'

On Friday judge Melissa Leong said she “can’t wait” for viewers to “meet” the “most inspiring mini MasterChefs”.

“What’s that? @jrmasterchefau has officially announced its launch date? And there’s a cockatoo on my head?” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of herself wearing a bright yellow headpiece.

“Why yes! See you back on screen OCTOBER 11 @channel10au with a host of the most inspiring mini MasterChefs! I can’t wait for you to meet them.”

There’s a familiar face on this year’s season, 2018 ‘MasterChef Australia’ winner Sashi Cheliah’s 11-year-old son Ryan.

Speaking to HuffPost Australia last week, Sashi revealed Ryan wasn’t approached for the show because of his family connection, and the team didn’t even realise who he was in the first stage of the casting process.

“We had to apply,” said Sashi, explaining he put his son forward after seeing an advertisement on TV.

Channel 10 'Junior MasterChef Australia' contestant Ryan Cheliah and father Sashi Cheliah

“I put in an application and then they called for an audition. So it’s only after the audition that they realised Ryan is my son.”

Ryan said it feels “really nice to be on TV” and it’s his time to shine after learning to cook from his dad.

“People are going to know me for me, Ryan, instead of, ‘Oh that’s Sashi’s son’,” the young cook told HuffPost Australia.