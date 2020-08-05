Julia Louis-Dreyfus Smacks Down 'Veep' Comparisons Of Trump's Axios Video

Donald Trump’s wild interview with Axios on Monday night is looking like a case of life imitating art to many people.

The art in question? “Veep,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ acclaimed HBO sitcom that focuses on a very unqualified politician.

During the 37-minute interview with Jonathan Swan, the president managed to minimise thousands of coronavirus deaths and not offer a single positive comment about recently deceased civil rights leader John Lewis. However, he sent “good luck” to Ghislaine Maxwell, who’s accused of sex-trafficking, saying he wishes her well.

As a result, many Twitter users couldn’t help but compare the interview to “Veep.” Some people even connected the dots to make it clearer.

The “Veep” comparisons weren’t lost on Louis-Dreyfus, though she wished that wasn’t the case.

God, I wish this was just a dumb show like ours. https://t.co/n3edLDiqiq — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 4, 2020

Others from “Veep” also chimed in, including showrunner David Mandel, who felt the comparison between the show’s fictional president and the real guy wasn’t quite accurate.

President Jon H Ryan would have only killed 100,000 Americans tops. #veep https://t.co/pOo7EiraBj — David Mandel (@DavidHMandel) August 4, 2020

Cast member Sam Richardson also noted that the Axios interview had some similarities to the show but doubts it would pass muster as a “Veep” plot.

Yes, this is like a scene from Veep. Except on Veep this scene would have been re-written after the table read, because a president being this stupid is too gaggy and unrealistic. https://t.co/GH7lnUCuCc — Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) August 4, 2020

Other Twitter users pointed out the way the Axios interview was produced seemed to be a “Veep” homage.

This is a great thread explaining the technical and stylistic reasons why the latest catastrophic Trump interview looks *exactly* like an episode of Veep https://t.co/KlUbqHSO2n — Keith Stuart (@keefstuart) August 4, 2020

But one Twitter user put the comparisons between “Veep” and Trump in their proper perspective.